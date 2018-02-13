'LOVE' returns: Philadelphia park gets its sculpture back

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficits

A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national park

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such trauma

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with

Lawyers for a New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot are appearing before a judge to request that she remain anonymous.

An expert says investigators are likely to pay special attention to the type of helicopter that crashed in the Grand Canyon, killing three British tourists.

Flurry of Grand Canyon copter tours may be factor in crash

Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree with.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is rejecting a Republican-drawn map of Pennsylvania's congressional districts to replace the GOP-drawn map struck down in a gerrymandering case.

A scientist is charged with beating her husband, a University of Connecticut doctor, to death, and the body may have been left inside their home for months.

Slain doctor's body may have been in home for months

Rescuers are trying to reach a climber who fell on Oregon's Mount Hood and 7 others who are stranded.

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

Bomber gets life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

A long-running dispute over a Southern California county's plans to shut down a massive homeless encampment faces a key day in court.

Robert Indiana's "LOVE" sculpture is returning to its home Tuesday in Philadelphia after undergoing a year of repairs.

By KRISTEN DE GROOT

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - "LOVE" returned to Philadelphia on Tuesday, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The famous 1976 Robert Indiana sculpture was brought back to its namesake downtown park on a flatbed truck after making a number of stops at parks and statues along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway before the reinstallation.

School children cheered and those gathered spontaneously sang the fight song for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles as a forklift placed the sculpture atop a pedestal.

Susan Murphy had the day off from work and came to the park to see the sculpture reinstalled. She played the Beatles "All You Need is Love" on her iPhone and sang along with her new pal Caitlin Night, who swung by take photos of what she called "the symbol of our city."

"This is what we are known for, and it's wonderful to have the 'LOVE' back," Murphy said. "The city seemed empty without it."

The sculpture was temporarily installed at nearby City Hall in 2016 while Love Park was going through a renovation.

It was taken out of view a year ago for repairs ahead of the park's reopening.

The perennial tourist attraction and engagement photo backdrop looks a bit different. It's been repainted to the original colors of red, green and purple that the artist originally used. At some point over the decades, the purple had been repainted blue.

Deborah Rickards, who teaches third grade at nearby Friends Select School, brought her class over to see the statue's return.

"We consider the city to be part of our campus and all of these kids know the LOVE statue," she said.

Student Caroline DeFalco said she thinks the statue is one of the city's best.

"I missed it," she said. "It's a really big part of Philadelphia."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.