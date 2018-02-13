Warming Trend Goes Into Valentine's Day For OKC Metro

Not as bitterly cold starting out on Tuesday morning but temperatures are near freezing.

Areas of light fog and freezing fog are possible especially for western Oklahoma, be we are not expecting anything major.

Otherwise, Tuesday is partly sunny and milder! Highs are expect to reach near 50. The warming trend continues into Valentine’s Day with highs at 70! Gotta love that!

Then, the high eventually will go up into the mid- to upper-70s on Thursday.

As temperatures warm up mid-week, our southern winds may become gusty so fire threat is elevated second half of the work week.

There is a slight chance of rain push in with the front, with the best chance in the metro looking to be late Thursday into Friday along the front. Highs will drop behind the front on Friday into the low 40s.

