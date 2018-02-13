Oklahoma Woman Sentenced To Life in Daughter's Crucifix Death - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Woman Sentenced To Life in Daughter's Crucifix Death

By: Associated Press
Oklahoma County jail photo of Juanita Gomez. Oklahoma County jail photo of Juanita Gomez.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing her adult daughter by forcing a crucifix and medallion down her throat because she believed the woman was possessed by the devil.

Court records show 51-year-old Juanita Gomez was sentenced Monday for the 2016 death of Geneva Gomez. The judge followed the sentence recommended by jurors who convicted her in January of first-degree murder.

1/18/2018 Related Story: Jury Recommends Life Sentence, No Parole In 'Crucifix Killing' Case

Attorneys for Juanita Gomez plan to appeal.

Police found 33-year-old Geneva Gomez lying inside her mother's Oklahoma City home with her arms spread out as if she had been crucified. 

A large crucifix had been placed on her chest.

Court documents show that Juanita Gomez told police she forced a crucifix down her daughter's throat and watched her die.

