Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

Comedian and actor Marty Allen has died in Las Vegas at age 95.

President Donald Trump again trying to drastically reduce or eliminate federal support for cleanups of some iconic US waterways.

Lawyers for a New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot are appearing before a judge to request that she remain anonymous.

Judge to hear case of Powerball winner who wants anonymity

An expert says investigators are likely to pay special attention to the type of helicopter that crashed in the Grand Canyon, killing three British tourists.

Expert: Copter in Grand Canyon crash more likely to explode

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

Bomber faces life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

Doctors pull 14 worms from eye of Oregon woman in rare case of infection spread by flies.

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

A political science professor is no longer under consideration for a key position running the 2020 Census.

Pick to help run 2020 Census no longer under consideration

New Orleans' oldest parading Carnival group is honoring the city's tricentennial with floats commemorating the first century of the Crescent City.

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

(AP Photo/Mel Evans, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2016, file photo, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, center, is led into court in Elizabeth, N.J. Rahimi, who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey, is set to be sentenced ...

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Ahmad Khan Rahimi, who was born in Afghanistan but lived in New Jersey, injured 30 people when one of his pressure cooker bombs exploded in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on a September night in 2016. A second bomb planted nearby did not detonate.

That blast happened just hours after a small pipe bomb exploded along a Marine Corps road race in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, frightening participants but injuring no one.

The bombings triggered a two-day manhunt that ended in a shootout with police in Linden, New Jersey. Rahimi was shot several times but survived.

Federal prosecutors said in presentence papers that Rahimi has not shown remorse and has tried to radicalize fellow prisoners at the federal jail in New York where he has been imprisoned since his arrest.

"He is proud of what he did, scornful of the American justice system, and as dedicated as ever to his terrorist ideology," they wrote.

Rahimi, prosecutors said, gave inmates copies of terrorist propaganda and jihadist materials, including speeches and lectures by al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden and Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S.-born cleric who inspired attacks on America and was killed in a U.S. airstrike in September 2011.

Rahimi also allowed some inmates to view materials on his laptop or provided electronic copies as he spread "The Book of Jihad," bomb-making instructions and various issues of a propaganda magazine.

Defense attorney Xavier Donaldson said that before the attacks, Rahimi, a naturalized U.S. citizen, aspired to be a police officer and worked as a security guard after studying criminal justice at a community college.

"It was Mr. Rahimi's belief that he could help people while employed in a position that would guarantee him some type of pension," Donaldson wrote.

While imprisoned, Rahimi has completed classes in business, entrepreneurship and drama, Donaldson wrote.

Rahimi is scheduled to be sentenced by a federal judge in Manhattan.

