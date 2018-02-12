Comedian Marty Allen dies in Las Vegas at 95

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

Comedian and actor Marty Allen has died in Las Vegas at age 95.

President Donald Trump again trying to drastically reduce or eliminate federal support for cleanups of some iconic US waterways.

Lawyers for a New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot are appearing before a judge to request that she remain anonymous.

Judge to hear case of Powerball winner who wants anonymity

An expert says investigators are likely to pay special attention to the type of helicopter that crashed in the Grand Canyon, killing three British tourists.

Expert: Copter in Grand Canyon crash more likely to explode

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.

Bomber faces life in prison for New York, New Jersey attacks

Doctors pull 14 worms from eye of Oregon woman in rare case of infection spread by flies.

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

A political science professor is no longer under consideration for a key position running the 2020 Census.

Pick to help run 2020 Census no longer under consideration

New Orleans' oldest parading Carnival group is honoring the city's tricentennial with floats commemorating the first century of the Crescent City.

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Can gene therapy be harnessed to fight the AIDS virus?

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Marty Allen, the baby-faced, bug-eyed comedian with wild black hair who was a staple of TV variety shows, game shows and talk shows for decades, died Monday night. He was 95.

Allen died in Las Vegas of complications from pneumonia with his wife and performing partner of the last three decades Karon Kate Blackwell by his side, Allen's spokeswoman Candi Cazau told The Associated press.

Allen, known for his greeting and catchphrase "hello dere," was a living link late in life to a generation of long-dead superstars with whom he shared a stage, including Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Lena Horne and Elvis Presley

He first found fame as half of the duo Allen & Rossi with partner Steve Rossi, who died in 2014. Allen & Rossi appeared 44 times on "The Ed Sullivan Show," including the episodes where the Beatles performed and most of America watched.

"Everyone remembers those shows with The Beatles, and they were great, but we appeared on all the shows," Allen said in 2014. "There wasn't a talk show on TV that didn't want Allen & Rossi."

The duo appeared regularly on "The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson" and "The Merv Griffin Show." They also toured comedy clubs nationwide, headlined shows at major Las Vegas casinos and released a series of hit albums until their amicable breakup in 1968.

Allen then took on a series of serious roles on daytime television and made-for-TV movies, and was a regular on "The Hollywood Squares" and other celebrity-themed game shows.

He was a regular entertainer on the Las Vegas Strip for much of his life, and tributes from there poured in Monday night.

"We have lost another iconic Las Vegas entertainer, Marty Allen," Las Vegas magician Lance Burton tweeted. "What a funny man who brought joy to millions of people for 95 years."

Ventriloquist and Strip luminary Terry Fator tweeted that "Las Vegas and show business lost a legend tonight.... and I lost a friend."

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried tweeted, "Farewell to one of the funniest people onstage and off.

Allen was born in Pittsburgh and served in Italy in the Army Air Corps in World War II, earning a Soldier's medal for valor.

He was married to Lorraine 'Frenchy' Allen from 1960 until she died in 1976.

Then in 1984 he married Blackwell, a singer-songwriter who became his performing partner in his last decades and acted as the goofy Allen's "straight man" just as Rossi did half a century earlier.

He kept making crowds laugh into his mid-90s.

"It's unbelievable to be 94 years old," Marty Allen told a New York audience in 2016. "My wife says, 'What do you want for your birthday?' I told her, 'An antique.' So she framed my birth certificate."

