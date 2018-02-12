Freezing Fog Possible Across Oklahoma Tuesday Morning

Parts of the Sooner State could wake up to slick roads Tuesday as low clouds and fog move in overnight, according to News 9's team of meteorologists.

That could mean freezing fog for drivers in central, southern and southwestern Oklahoma, said Chief Meteorologist David Payne.

The clouds would come in after midnight but burn off by mid-morning. However, with temperature forecast to be below 32, that moisture would freeze, especially on higher-elevated levels, such as bridges and overpasses.

Beyond that, the weather looks really nice the next few days. We should see highs close to 50 Tuesday with 60s and 70s likely on Wednesday and Thursday. There could even be 80s in southern Oklahoma.

Of course, it's still winter, and we'll see cold weather return in time for the end of the week.

Join David Payne at 10 p.m. for the latest on possible disruptive freezing fog Tuesday and more inconvenient cold come late Thursday and Friday.