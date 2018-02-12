Wreck Causes Traffic Delays On WB I-40 In NW OKC

A wreck on westbound Interstate 40 forced lane closures and snarled traffic on the northwest side of the metro, Monday afternoon.

Authorities had to briefly shut down two lanes of WB I-40, just to the west of N. May Avenue, due to the two-vehicle crash. No word yet on possible injuries in this crash.

Shortly after the first wreck, a single-vehicle crash occurred on the eastbound I-40 exit ramp to eastbound I-44.