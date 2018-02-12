Police: OKC Double-Homicide Suspect Has Violent Past

Rahshaan Sardis, 34, is accused of shooting and killing the mother and father of three children.

A man with a violent past is arrested over the weekend.

Rahshaan Sardis, 34, is accused of shooting and killing the mother and father of three children. The couple was shot in their northeast Oklahoma City home Saturday night.

Sardis was arrested in January for assaulting his teenage daughter with a knife, and then in Oct. 2017 for child abuse. Police said Sardis was also arrested in 2002 in connection to a burglary.

Sardis is now in the Oklahoma County Jail for two complaints of first-degree murder.

“There was no reason for this to happen to them,” said Tia Espinosa, relative. “They were good people. They were always happy.”

Police said Sardis started an altercation with Charles Rowland and Jasmine Clayton Saturday night. Police said the husband and wife knew Sardis, but it is not clear why he came to their home on Northeast 46th Street.

“He was armed with a gun. A short altercation took place before he shot both victims, killing them,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Right now, it’s unclear exactly what the motive was in the shooting.”

The woman died at the home and her husband passed away at a metro hospital. The victims' family says the couple had three children and one of them witnessed the shooting.

Neighbors also heard a loud commotion.

“Sounded like pow, pow, pow, pow,” said Robert Lee Johnson, Jr. “Pow, pow, pow and we looked out the window and someone just took off running.”

Police said Sardis didn't go far. He ran to his home only blocks from the shooting and was arrested there over the weekend.

As investigators still piece together what happened the night of the double shooting, three children are left without parents and the victims' relatives are making funeral arrangements.

“It just don’t make no sense,” said Johnson. “I mean it’s petty, that we killing each other.”

Relatives said the couple’s children are staying with family members.