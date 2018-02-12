Mediterranean Chicken Dinner - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mediterranean Chicken Dinner

Posted: Updated:

Mediterranean Chicken Dinner

  • 2 boneless chicken breasts, cut into strips
  • 1 lemon, 1/2 sliced into thin slices
  • 3 garlic cloves, sliced thin
  • 2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • Olive oil
  • Red cherry tomatoes
  • 1 Green pepper, cubed
  • 1 yellow pepper, cubed
  • 1/2 red onion, cut into cubes
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 cups couscous, cooked according to package
  • 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoon diced cucumber
  • Greek olives
  • Feta cheese
  • 3 dinner storage containers
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. To prepare the chicken and veggies, place them on a parchment lined baking sheet.
  3. Drizzle the chicken with olive oil, sprinkle with salt/pepper and 1 1/2 teaspoon oregano.
  4. Place lemon slices over the top of the chicken.
  5. Place the baking sheet in the oven and cook for 20 minutes.
  6. In a small bowl, mix together the Greek yogurt, lemon juice, diced cucumber and remaining oregano.
  7. Remove the chicken and veggies from the oven.
  8. Allow this to cool for 20 minutes before placing in containers.
  9. To assemble meal containers: Place the sauce in small "to go" lidded condiment container.
  10. Spoon the couscous into 1/2 of the storage container.
  11. Spoon 1/3 of the veggies on top of the couscous.
  12. Add a few olives and sprinkle of feta cheese.
  13. Put 1/3 of the chicken slices next to the couscous.
  14. Set sauce cup inside container and put the lid on meal.
  15. Label with date.
  16. Continue with the remaining 2 containers and refrigerate or freeze.

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from News9.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.