Mediterranean Chicken Dinner
- 2 boneless chicken breasts, cut into strips
- 1 lemon, 1/2 sliced into thin slices
- 3 garlic cloves, sliced thin
- 2 teaspoon dried oregano
- Olive oil
- Red cherry tomatoes
- 1 Green pepper, cubed
- 1 yellow pepper, cubed
- 1/2 red onion, cut into cubes
- Salt and pepper
- 2 cups couscous, cooked according to package
- 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoon diced cucumber
- Greek olives
- Feta cheese
- 3 dinner storage containers
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- To prepare the chicken and veggies, place them on a parchment lined baking sheet.
- Drizzle the chicken with olive oil, sprinkle with salt/pepper and 1 1/2 teaspoon oregano.
- Place lemon slices over the top of the chicken.
- Place the baking sheet in the oven and cook for 20 minutes.
- In a small bowl, mix together the Greek yogurt, lemon juice, diced cucumber and remaining oregano.
- Remove the chicken and veggies from the oven.
- Allow this to cool for 20 minutes before placing in containers.
- To assemble meal containers: Place the sauce in small "to go" lidded condiment container.
- Spoon the couscous into 1/2 of the storage container.
- Spoon 1/3 of the veggies on top of the couscous.
- Add a few olives and sprinkle of feta cheese.
- Put 1/3 of the chicken slices next to the couscous.
- Set sauce cup inside container and put the lid on meal.
- Label with date.
- Continue with the remaining 2 containers and refrigerate or freeze.