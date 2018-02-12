Burrito Dinner - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Burrito Dinner

  • 1 pound ground turkey, cooked
  • 2 tablespoon taco seasoning
  • 1/2 cup red onion, chopped
  • 1/2 green pepper, diced
  • 1 jalapeno, sliced in half
  • 2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut into 1/4
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 2 Green onions, chopped
  • 1/4 red pepper, chopped
  • 1 cup frozen roasted corn, thawed
  • 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 brown rice and quinoa precooked pack, cooked according to package
  • Fresh cilantro
  • 1 lime, cut into 1/4
  • 3 meal containers
  1. Cook the ground turkey, red onion and green pepper according to package instructions and drain any excess oil from the pan.
  2. Add in the taco seasoning and stir together.
  3. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly.
  4. In a small bowl mix together the fresh tomatoes, chopped jalapeño, green onions, salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil.
  5. To assemble meal containers: Place 1/3 of meat mixture in 1/2 of container.
  6. Add 1/3 of brown rice.
  7. Top with chopped fresh cilantro.
  8. Add corn and black beans to container.
  9. Place a heaping spoonful of homemade pico on top.
  10. Seal container and repeat!

