Health Officials Warn Public Of Possible Measles Exposure In Norman

The Cleveland County Health Department along with state health officials are warning the public about a confirmed case of measles in Norman.

Authorities say the infected individual had returned to the state after traveling abroad. Based on the information gathered from interviewing that person, health officials are alerting anyone who visited the following locations for risk of exposure:

Norman Pediatrics (808 Wall Street, Norman) during the following dates and times:

Friday, February 2 from 9:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Tuesday, February 6 from 11:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Chuck E Cheese’s (2201 Interstate Drive, Norman)

Saturday, February 3 from 12:45 – 3:30 p.m.

Norman Regional HealthPlex* (3300 HealthPlex Parkway, Norman)

Tuesday, February 6 from 12:25 – 3:30 p.m.

* The specific areas include outpatient registration, emergency room waiting, and laboratory collection services

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus may remain airborne up to 2 hours in a room after the person with measles has left an indoor area.

This is the first confirmed case of measles in Oklahoma since 2015.