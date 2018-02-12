Woman sentenced to life in daughter's crucifix death - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Woman sentenced to life in daughter's crucifix death

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing her adult daughter by forcing a crucifix and medallion down her throat because she believed the woman was possessed by the devil.

Court records show 51-year-old Juanita Gomez was sentenced Monday for the 2016 death of Geneva Gomez. The judge followed the sentence recommended by jurors who convicted her in January of first-degree murder.

Attorneys for Juanita Gomez plan to appeal.

Police found 33-year-old Geneva Gomez lying inside her mother's Oklahoma City home with her arms spread out as if she had been crucified. A large crucifix had been placed on her chest.

Court documents show that Juanita Gomez told police she forced a crucifix down her daughter's throat and watched her die.

