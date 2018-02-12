Gigantic Wild Boar Dubbed "Pigzilla" Seen Rummaging Through Dumpster

The Cleveland County Health Department along with state health officials are warning the public about a confirmed case of measles in Norman.More >>
The Cleveland County Health Department along with state health officials are warning the public about a confirmed case of measles in Norman.More >>
Crews successfully extinguished a number of small fires along Interstate 44 on the northwest side of the metro, Monday afternoon.More >>
Crews successfully extinguished a number of small fires along Interstate 44 on the northwest side of the metro, Monday afternoon.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.