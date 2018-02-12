Satellites show warming is accelerating sea level rise

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Jack Johnson descendant hopes for pardon, maybe from Trump

Jack Johnson descendant hopes for pardon, maybe from Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Lettuce lizard; Dog and pony show

This week in odd news: Lettuce lizard; Dog and pony show

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Lettuce lizard; Dog and pony show

This week in odd news: Lettuce lizard; Dog and pony show

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

Judge to decide on adult trial for teen who was 14 when South Carolina authorities say he killed his father and then fired at an elementary school playground during recess, killing a 6-year-old and wounding another student and teacher.

Judge to decide on adult trial for teen who was 14 when South Carolina authorities say he killed his father and then fired at an elementary school playground during recess, killing a 6-year-old and wounding another...

The long-mothballed, unfinished Fontainebleau casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip will open under a new name in 2020.

The long-mothballed, unfinished Fontainebleau casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip will open under a new name in 2020.

Seattle's booming tech industry has brought a massive influx of new residents with big wallets to the city, but a housing shortage has meant skyrocketing rents and home prices that have strained the finances of middle- and working-class families.

Seattle's booming tech industry has brought a massive influx of new residents with big wallets to the city, but a housing shortage has meant skyrocketing rents and home prices that have strained the finances of...

Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife has been taken to New York City hospital after opening an envelope that contained white powder.

Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife has been taken to New York City hospital after opening an envelope that contained white powder.

4 survivors of deadly tour helicopter crash in Grand Canyon airlifted to Nevada hospital; chopper was carrying 6 British tourists, pilot.

4 survivors of deadly tour helicopter crash in Grand Canyon airlifted to Nevada hospital; chopper was carrying 6 British tourists, pilot.

Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

Add bourbon to the list of things Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer can't agree on.

Add bourbon to the list of things Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer can't agree on.

Bar brawl? McConnell, Schumer at odds over the best bourbon

Bar brawl? McConnell, Schumer at odds over the best bourbon

The Trump administration wants NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025 and private businesses running the place.

The Trump administration wants NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025 and private businesses running the place.

Trump wants NASA out of space station by 2025, businesses in

Trump wants NASA out of space station by 2025, businesses in

The NASA spacecraft that gave us close-ups of Pluto has set a new record for the farthest photos ever taken.

The NASA spacecraft that gave us close-ups of Pluto has set a new record for the farthest photos ever taken.

Farthest photos ever taken, from nearly 4 billion miles away

Farthest photos ever taken, from nearly 4 billion miles away

New satellite research shows global warming is making seas rise at an ever increasing rate.

New satellite research shows global warming is making seas rise at an ever increasing rate.

(AP Photo/ John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2012, file photo, seawater floods the entrance to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in New York in the wake of Superstorm Sandy. New satellite research shows that global warming is making seas rise at...

(AP Photo/Mel Evans, File). FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2012 file photo, the intersection of 8th Street and Atlantic Avenue is flooded in Ocean City, N.J., after the storm surge from Superstorm Sandy flooded much of the town. New satellite research shows t...

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - New satellite research shows melting ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica are speeding up already rising seas.

Sea level rise is caused by warming of the ocean and melting from glaciers and ice sheets.

Scientists say at the current rate, the world's oceans on average will be at least 2 feet (61 centimeters) higher by the end of the century compared to today, and possibly even higher than that.

The study is based on 25 years of satellite data that found the trend is accelerating. It matches previous predictions and computer simulations.

The study is in Monday's journal the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.