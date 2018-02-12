Satellites show warming is accelerating sea level rise - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Satellites show warming is accelerating sea level rise

By SETH BORENSTEIN
AP Science Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - New satellite research shows melting ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica are speeding up already rising seas.

Sea level rise is caused by warming of the ocean and melting from glaciers and ice sheets.

Scientists say at the current rate, the world's oceans on average will be at least 2 feet (61 centimeters) higher by the end of the century compared to today, and possibly even higher than that.

The study is based on 25 years of satellite data that found the trend is accelerating. It matches previous predictions and computer simulations.

The study is in Monday's journal the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences.

