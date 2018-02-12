Olympic swimmer who alleges abuse: Ex-coach 'stole so much'

Monday, February 12 2018 3:25 PM EST2018-02-12 20:25:04 GMT
Seattle's booming tech industry has brought a massive influx of new residents with big wallets to the city, but a housing shortage has meant skyrocketing rents and home prices that have strained the finances of middle- and working-class families.More >>
Judge to decide on adult trial for teen who was 14 when South Carolina authorities say he killed his father and then fired at an elementary school playground during recess, killing a 6-year-old and wounding another student and teacher.More >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony
NEW YORK (AP) - Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.
Kukors told The Associated Press in an emotional interview that she can't get that time back but can speak out so others recognize signs of abuse. The 28-year-old world champion swimmer says it's freeing to talk about the allegations.
Sean Hutchison has denied abusing Kukors. He has said they were in a consensual relationship after the 2012 Olympics, when she was 23. An email to Hutchison's attorney Monday wasn't immediately returned.
Kukors said someone who began forming a relationship with her when she was 13 couldn't possibly say it was consensual.
She declined to say what USA Swimming officials should've done differently.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
