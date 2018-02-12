Bar brawl? McConnell, Schumer at odds over the best bourbon

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

The long-mothballed, unfinished Fontainebleau casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip will open under a new name in 2020.

4 survivors of deadly tour helicopter crash in Grand Canyon airlifted to Nevada hospital; chopper was carrying 6 British tourists, pilot.

Add bourbon to the list of things Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer can't agree on.

Bar brawl? McConnell, Schumer at odds over the best bourbon

The Trump administration wants NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025 and private businesses running the place.

Trump wants NASA out of space station by 2025, businesses in

The NASA spacecraft that gave us close-ups of Pluto has set a new record for the farthest photos ever taken.

Farthest photos ever taken, from nearly 4 billion miles away

New satellite research shows global warming is making seas rise at an ever increasing rate.

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.

Seattle's booming tech industry has brought a massive influx of new residents with big wallets to the city, but a housing shortage has meant skyrocketing rents and home prices that have strained the finances of middle- and working-class families.

Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife has been taken to New York City hospital after opening an envelope that contained white powder.

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Add bourbon to the list of things Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer can't agree on.

Schumer, a New York Democrat, showed up for an event in McConnell's home state of Kentucky - the world's bourbon capital - and proclaimed that his native Brooklyn produces "some of the best bourbon in the world."

Schumer gave the Senate majority leader a bottle of Brooklyn-made bourbon, acknowledging that his proclamation was a "contentious thing to say in these parts."

McConnell defended his home state's honor and quipped: "There's no such thing as Brooklyn bourbon."

Other than their good-natured debate over whiskey, the Senate leaders portrayed themselves as friendly counterparts during Schumer's visit to Louisville.

"We really do get along, despite what you read in the press," Schumer said in his speech at the University of Louisville, McConnell's alma mater.

When introducing Schumer, McConnell noted that the New Yorker's parents objected to his decision to enter politics, wanting him instead to become a corporate lawyer.

"Well Chuck, I've got to say that my life would have been a lot easier if you had only listened to your parents," McConnell said, adding that no one works harder than Schumer.

McConnell said that in his role as Senate majority leader, he works closely with Schumer - the Senate's minority leader - in setting the chamber's legislative schedule.

"We're kind of like the offensive and defensive coordinators. I've had both roles. As coach Petrino can tell you, offensive coordinator is better," McConnell said, referring to the University of Louisville's football coach, Bobby Petrino.

Schumer said he disagreed with how McConnell navigated the Senate's debate on health care and tax legislation, but he called the Senate's work on the budget agreement signed into law last week as a "genuine bipartisan breakthrough."

He urged the Senate to work across party lines on the next big issue - immigration. Senators are beginning a debate that could determine the fate of the "Dreamer" immigrants.

McConnell didn't offer comments on immigration or other issues at the event.

Any rancor among senators "pales in comparison" to what two rival Founding Fathers - John Adams and Thomas Jefferson - said about each other, McConnell said.

"At every critical moment in this country, we've come together to do what needed to be done to move the ball down the field," he said.

Schumer's appearance was part of a speaking series sponsored by the university's McConnell Center. Through the years, prominent Republicans and Democrats have been invited to campus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.