Police: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife exposed to white powder

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

The long-mothballed, unfinished Fontainebleau casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip will open under a new name in 2020.

Seattle's booming tech industry has brought a massive influx of new residents with big wallets to the city, but a housing shortage has meant skyrocketing rents and home prices that have strained the finances of middle- and working-class families.

Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife has been taken to New York City hospital after opening an envelope that contained white powder.

4 survivors of deadly tour helicopter crash in Grand Canyon airlifted to Nevada hospital; chopper was carrying 6 British tourists, pilot.

Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

Add bourbon to the list of things Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer can't agree on.

Bar brawl? McConnell, Schumer at odds over the best bourbon

The Trump administration wants NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025 and private businesses running the place.

Trump wants NASA out of space station by 2025, businesses in

The NASA spacecraft that gave us close-ups of Pluto has set a new record for the farthest photos ever taken.

Farthest photos ever taken, from nearly 4 billion miles away

New satellite research shows global warming is making seas rise at an ever increasing rate.

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.

By JAKE PEARSON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Donald Trump Jr.'s wife was taken to a New York City hospital as a precaution Monday after she opened an envelope addressed to her husband that contained an unidentified white powder, police said.

A preliminary test indicated the substance wasn't dangerous, police said.

Vanessa Trump, 40, opened the letter addressed to the president's son Monday morning at their midtown Manhattan apartment, investigators said. She called 911 and said she was coughing and felt nauseous, police said.

The Trump Organization didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Detectives from the New York Police Department's intelligence division and Secret Service agents were investigating.

"The Secret Service and our law enforcement partners in New York City are investigating a suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees received today in New York, New York. This is an active investigation and we cannot comment any further," Secret Service Special Agent Jeffrey Adams said in a statement.

Vanessa Trump, a former model, and Donald Trump Jr. have five children, none of whom were home at the time of the incident.

In March 2016, police detectives and FBI agents investigated a threatening letter sent to the Manhattan apartment of Donald Trump Jr.'s brother, Eric, that also contained a white powder that turned out to be harmless. Envelopes containing white powder were also sent to Trump Tower, which served as Trump's campaign headquarters, twice in 2016.

Hoax attacks using white powder play on fears that date to 2001, when letters containing deadly anthrax were mailed to news organizations and the offices of two U.S. senators. Those letters killed five people.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.