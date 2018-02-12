Scammers Target Individuals Recently Released From Jail - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Scammers Target Individuals Recently Released From Jail

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect

Authorities in Canadian County are warning the public about a new scam going around targeting individuals and the families of individuals recently released from jail.

According to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, the scammer calls the victim claiming to be from a bonding company, stating that the bond has increased and threatening the victim to pay or go back to jail.

The scammer demands a wire payment or asks the victim to load money on a Green Dot card and give them the card number. All the while the scammer demands the victim stay on the phone with them until the transaction is completed.

“Sometimes it feels like a full time job just trying to keep our citizens informed of telephone scammers, and con-jobs.  Unfortunately, some people, mostly the elderly often fall prey to these criminal schemes,” said Canadian County Sheriff, Chris West.

Officials say that increases in bond can only come after a hearing with a judge, and not over the phone. If you receive a call like this, authorities advise that you hang up immediately and contact the police of sheriff’s office immediately.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.