Scammers Target Individuals Recently Released From Jail

Authorities in Canadian County are warning the public about a new scam going around targeting individuals and the families of individuals recently released from jail.

According to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, the scammer calls the victim claiming to be from a bonding company, stating that the bond has increased and threatening the victim to pay or go back to jail.

The scammer demands a wire payment or asks the victim to load money on a Green Dot card and give them the card number. All the while the scammer demands the victim stay on the phone with them until the transaction is completed.

“Sometimes it feels like a full time job just trying to keep our citizens informed of telephone scammers, and con-jobs. Unfortunately, some people, mostly the elderly often fall prey to these criminal schemes,” said Canadian County Sheriff, Chris West.

Officials say that increases in bond can only come after a hearing with a judge, and not over the phone. If you receive a call like this, authorities advise that you hang up immediately and contact the police of sheriff’s office immediately.