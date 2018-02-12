Man arrested following Oklahoma City double slaying

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police in Oklahoma City say they've arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the weekend killings of a man and a woman on the city's northeast side.

Investigators say Rahshaan Sardis of Oklahoma City was taken into custody on first-degree murder charges following the deaths of 42-year-old Charles Roland and 27-year-old Jasmine Clayton.

The victims were shot about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at a northeast Oklahoma City residence. Clayton was pronounced dead at the scene and Roland died later at a local hospital.

Police say the shooting occurred after Sardis allegedly went to the residence and got involved in an altercation with the victims. Authorities say Sardis pulled out a gun and shot each of them.

Officials say several other people, including children, were also at the residence but weren't injured.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.