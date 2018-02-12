1 Person Dead After Crash In NE OKC

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in northeast Oklahoma City, police said Monday.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 3200 block of NE 23 Street just east of Interstate 35.

Police said a female driver was driving eastbound in the outside lane when the vehicle lost control, over-corrected and hit a tree.

All lanes of NE 23 Street were shut down in both directions while police investigated the death.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.