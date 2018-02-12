APNewsBreak: Long-stalled Vegas casino-resort gets new life

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

The long-mothballed, unfinished Fontainebleau casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip will open under a new name in 2020.

Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife has been taken to New York City hospital after opening an envelope that contained white powder.

Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

Add bourbon to the list of things Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer can't agree on.

The Trump administration wants NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025 and private businesses running the place.

The NASA spacecraft that gave us close-ups of Pluto has set a new record for the farthest photos ever taken.

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.

Seattle's booming tech industry has brought a massive influx of new residents with big wallets to the city, but a housing shortage has meant skyrocketing rents and home prices that have strained the finances of middle- and working-class families.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - This Oct. 12, 2009 file photo shows the stalled Fontainebleau Las Vegas casino-hotel project in Las Vegas. The hulking, bluish casino-resort, which has sat unfinished on the Las Vegas Strip since 2009 a...

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Fontainebleau is no more. Call it The Drew Las Vegas.

The hulking, bluish casino-resort, which has sat unfinished on the Las Vegas Strip since 2009 and became a poster child of the Great Recession, is now scheduled to open in late 2020 under a partnership between hospitality giant Marriott International and New York-based global real estate firm Witkoff.

The new luxury property, which will feature a casino and approximately 4,000 rooms and suites, announced Monday that it also will be home to the Strip's first JW Marriott.

"It is going to be a design-forward building, and when we bring it all together, people are going to say, 'I really want to come back,'" Steven Witkoff, chairman and CEO of the real estate firm, told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement. "The structure here is so well-conceived, even from nine years ago, that there are a lot of possibilities for us to put our imprint from a design standpoint on that property."

The site near the Circus Circus and SLS hotel-casinos, as well as the Las Vegas Convention Center, has been dormant since 2009, about two years after privately held Fontainebleau Resorts LLC began work on the $2.9 billion, 3,900-room project. The 63-story tower was 70 percent finished when the recession stopped construction.

Business magnate Carl Icahn and his firm, Icahn NV Gaming Acquisition LLC, bought the property out of bankruptcy in 2010 for $150 million. Witkoff and Miami-based investment firm New Valley LLC purchased it for $600 million in August.

"We think that growth is coming and is going to come here," Witkoff said.

The planned resort will include 500,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, as well as a variety of entertainment, nightlife, retail and more than 20 dining options. The building's design has not been finalized, but the existing pool deck will be "reimagined," Witkoff said, in a way that it will differentiate the property from others in Las Vegas.

Marriot's top-end, boutique-style "Edition" brand will debut in Las Vegas at The Drew. The company, whose loyalty program has more than 100 million members, will manage the three hotels.

The Strip has not seen a casino-resort open since 2010, when The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas began operations.

Las Vegas hospitality industry veteran John Unwin, who took control of a half-finished Cosmopolitan in 2009, will be involved in overseeing the development, launch and operations of The Drew through the consulting firm Two Blackbirds Hospitality.

Tony Capuano, executive vice president and global chief development officer at Marriott International, said the company was particularly attracted to this project by the half-million square feet of convention and meeting space, which would be among the largest on the Strip.

"Las Vegas is obviously an extraordinary market, principally driven by leisure transients and group business, and when you look at the facilities program for the complex, it is uniquely positioned to take advantage of both of those strong demand sectors," he said. "Obviously, with almost 4,000 rooms, it gives you the scale and footprint to compete with many of the large, well-known casino-hotels on the Strip."

The Drew will be one of two resorts expected to open on the northern end of Strip in 2020. The other planned project is the years-delayed multibillion-dollar Resorts World Las Vegas, which will cater to Sin City's Chinese and Chinese-American tourists. Both sites are within a mile (1.61 kilometer) of each other, in a less-trafficked area of the tourist corridor.

The combined addition of 7,000 rooms to the area will come at the same time that a mega expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center is expected to be completed. The agency responsible for promoting the destination has projected that the 1.4 million-square-foot (130,064-square-meter) expansion and renovation of the existing facilities will attract 600,000 more visitors every year.

Witkoff said a bridge will connect The Drew to the expanded convention center.

"We believe this is a portion of the Strip whose time has come," Witkoff said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.