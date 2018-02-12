Winter Games: Jamie Anderson Defends Title To Earn U.S. 2nd Gold - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Winter Games: Jamie Anderson Defends Title To Earn U.S. 2nd Gold Medal

By Associated Press
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -

Jamie Anderson defended her title in Olympic women's slopestyle snowboarding, surviving blustery and treacherous conditions at Phoenix Snow Park to give the United States its second gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games.

Anderson was one of the few riders in the final to navigate the tricky series of rails and jumps safely as the wind wreaked havoc on the field.

Anderson posted a score of 83.00 in the first of her two runs, then watched it hold up as rider after rider either crashed or bailed. Even Anderson wasn't immune. She washed out in her second run with the gold medal already wrapped up.

Laurie Blouin of Canada finished second, with Finland's Enni Rukajarvi third. Anderson is the first woman to win multiple gold medals in women's snowboarding at the Olympics.

