Bruno Mars To Perform In Tulsa In October

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The BOK Center has now officially confirmed Bruno Mars will be bringing his tour to Tulsa in October. 

Bruno Mars fans have been waiting for this announcement for a couple weeks.  The entertainer announced Tulsa as one of his tour stops on his website back in January.

Now we know, Bruno Mars will be in Tulsa at the BOK Center on Thursday, October 11th.  

The BOK Center says Bruno Mars is their eighth performer in the "10 For 10" concert series,  celebrating the BOK Center's 10th anniversary.

Tickets for his show go on sale, Friday, February 16th.

Bruno Mars last performed at the BOK Center back in 2014.

