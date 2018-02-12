Detective: Teen said gun jam stopped school shooting carnage

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

The long-mothballed, unfinished Fontainebleau casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip will open under a new name in 2020.

Add bourbon to the list of things Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer can't agree on.

The Trump administration wants NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025 and private businesses running the place.

The NASA spacecraft that gave us close-ups of Pluto has set a new record for the farthest photos ever taken.

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.

Seattle's booming tech industry has brought a massive influx of new residents with big wallets to the city, but a housing shortage has meant skyrocketing rents and home prices that have strained the finances of middle- and working-class families.

Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife has been taken to New York City hospital after opening an envelope that contained white powder.

Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - The teenager who shot and killed a child on a South Carolina school yard cried and apologized afterward and said it was a good thing his gun jammed before he could shoot more children, a detective testified Monday.

Anderson County Det. Ronald Wood comments Monday came during a hearing to determine whether the teenager, who faces two murder charges in the deaths of his father and an elementary school student, will be tried as a juvenile or an adult.

Defense attorneys spent Monday morning arguing that the teen's rights were violated because investigators did not expressly tell the boy that he could talk to his mother or an attorney before he confessed.

The teenager was 14 years old in September 2016 when authorities say he shot his 47-year-old father at home and then drove to Townville Elementary School and started shooting at first graders on a playground. One boy died, and a teacher and another student were wounded.

"Good thing my gun jammed or I would have shot more," Wood quoted the teenager as saying as he was put in the back of a police vehicle.

Wood told defense attorneys that the boy's grandfather - who rushed to the school after his grandson called him to say he killed his father - told officers the teen stayed in his room all the time because his parents were drunk and he was being home-schooled because he was being bullied.

Defense attorneys at Monday's hearing questioned each of the four detectives who testified about whether the teen knew his rights.

Anderson County Sheriff's Detective Tracy Hall said the suspect was polite and not extremely emotional, but appeared to understand him as he told him he had the right to speak or not speak about what happened that day.

However, defense attorney Rame Campbell said detectives never specifically told the teenager that he could talk to a parent or lawyer. 14 years old, needed to be treated differently, said defense attorney Rame Campbell, pointing out he can't do typical adult things like vote or serve in the military.

Campbell, reading a transcript of the police interview, quoted Hall as saying: "If you want to talk, we'll listen. If you don't, it is what it is."

Monday's hearing is to determine if the now 15-year-old boy is tried as an adult for the killings of his 47-year-old father and 6-year-old Jacob Hall at the school.

If tried as a juvenile, the boy can only stay behind bars until he is 21. If convicted of murder as an adult, he could face decades in prison.

The Associated Press is not using the defendant's name because he has not been charged as an adult, but testimony at the hearing could shed some light on the chain of events that led to the shootings. The hearing could last several days.

Along with two counts of murder, the teenager is charged with three counts of attempted murder and five counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Calls to 911 suggest the carnage could have been worse. A teacher told the emergency operator the teen was standing just five feet (1.5 meters) from the first graders as they tried to get back in the school, but didn't fire or try to force his way inside.

"When she was trying to get all the children in, he was standing right behind the kids and he just threw his arms up and he was saying, he gave up, he gave up," the caller said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.