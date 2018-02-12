Cool Temperatures In OKC Metro Before Mid-Week Warm Up

It's another bitterly cold morning on Monday with temperatures in the 10s for most!

Winds are light throughout the morning as high pressure is in control so our weather pattern is quiet Monday. Highs will be cool and will be in the mid-40s.

Overnight, there will be a few clouds as temperatures drop back into the mid- to upper-20s.

Tuesday will stay mainly dry with afternoon highs near 50. A weak disturbance might happen Tuesday night with a slight chance of rain southeast Oklahoma.

See also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast

Valentine’s Day is warm! Highs in the 70s make a return midweek ahead of our next big cold front. Cold front arrives Friday with late week rain chances.

News 9 meteorologist Jed Castles will have more during the News 9 This Morning and follow me on Facebook to learn more about the next nine days.