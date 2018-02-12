1 Arrested After Crash Leads To Short Pursuit In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

1 Arrested After Crash Leads To Short Pursuit In SW OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man has been arrested after an automobile crash lead to a police pursuit in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials told News 9 that officers tried to pull over a vehicle near SW 30th Street and S. Ross Avenue, but the driver kept going.

The suspect’s car crashed into another vehicle near SW 40th Street and S. May Avenue. The driver took off on foot, but K9 units were able to catch him quickly.

There was a female passenger inside the suspect’s vehicle that was transported to the hospital.

Police said there were no injuries for the other driver involved in the crash. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.