1 Arrested After Crash Leads To Short Pursuit In SW OKC

A man has been arrested after an automobile crash lead to a police pursuit in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials told News 9 that officers tried to pull over a vehicle near SW 30th Street and S. Ross Avenue, but the driver kept going.

The suspect’s car crashed into another vehicle near SW 40th Street and S. May Avenue. The driver took off on foot, but K9 units were able to catch him quickly.

There was a female passenger inside the suspect’s vehicle that was transported to the hospital.

Police said there were no injuries for the other driver involved in the crash.