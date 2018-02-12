Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 12 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 12

Posted: Updated:

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:

- The guys give the Thunder Rundown

- The guys give a recap of National Signing day for OU, OSU and TU  

- The NFL Breakdown: Sooners and Cowboys headed to the NFL Combine

- The story behind Harold Kuntz viral Super Bowl reaction

- Steve McGehee is 1 - on - 1 with Alex Abrines

- Sooner Struggle: OU has now lost 6 of 8 games in Men’s Basketball

- The Roller Coaster Cowboys have been racking up big wins on the road

- The guys catch up with Oklahoma native and Arizona Diamondbacks player, Archie Bradley

- The guys Play the Percentages

If you have a viewer question, tweet using the hashtag #OKBlitz or ask on the News 9 Sports Facebook page.

To vote on “Play the Percentages” test Dean or John to 79640

