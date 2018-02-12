Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 12

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: The guys give the Thunder Rundown, recap National Signing day and the Sooners and Cowboys headed to the NFL Combine, and review OU and OSU Men's BasketballMore >>
Paul George scored 33 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 110-92 on Sunday night without fellow stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.More >>
