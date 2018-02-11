George Has 33 points, Short-Handed Thunder Beat Grizzlies

Paul George scored 33 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 110-92 on Sunday night without fellow stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.More >>
The NBA’s trade deadline has come and gone anticlimactically, without a Thunder trade.More >>
David Gleirscher struggled to make Austria's Olympic team. Chris Mazdzer's season hit rock-bottom less than a month ago.More >>
The grand plan when Red Gerard and his brothers set down rails and attached a tow rope to a dirt bike to fashion a snowboard park in their backyard wasn’t all that grand.More >>
The Sooners are going to have a tough time convincing the NCAA Tournament committee that they deserve a high seed unless they can start winning some games away from Norman. This one was there for them late, but Trae Young couldn't find the magic he has so often shown this season.More >>
