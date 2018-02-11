Voting For OKC Mayoral Primary Election This Tuesday

Voting for the Oklahoma City mayoral primary election will be held Tuesday, February 13.

Voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your usual polling location. If you are unsure where your polling location is, you can find out here. State law requires proof of identity to vote. Acceptable forms of ID are a voter ID card, driver’s license or another form of ID issued by the federal government, state government or federally recognized tribal government.

The candidates in the mayoral election are:

Taylor M. Neighbors

Randall Smith

David Holt

If the winner of the Feb. 13 primary election earns a majority of the votes, that candidate will be sworn in to a four-year term as Mayor on April 10. If no candidate receives a majority, the two candidates with the most votes will stand in a decisive general election April 3.

Oklahoma City’s next Mayor will succeed current Mayor Mick Cornett, who announced he isn’t seeking re-election after four terms. He has served as Mayor since 2004.