3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes north-central Oklahoma

HENNESSEY, Okla. (AP) - No damage was reported after a 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattled part of north-central Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was recorded at 5:40 a.m. Sunday about five miles (8 kilometers) south of Hennessey in Kingfisher County. Geologists say the quake was recorded at a depth of about one mile (1.8 kilometers).

No damage or injuries were reported. Damage is unlikely in earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or less.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years. Many have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production. Scientists have also linked earthquakes in Kansas, Texas and other states to wastewater injection.

Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells and reduce volumes in others.

