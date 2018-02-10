Plane Lands At Will Rogers After 'Suspicious Device' False Alarm

Authorities were called to a false alarm after it was reported an inbound plane with a suspicious device on board landed at Will Rogers World Airport late Saturday.

Oklahoma City Fire officials said the Frontier flight, traveling from New Orleans to Denver, landed without incident and moved to an isolated area of the airport. The flight attendant reported finding something suspicious and the plane was diverted to Oklahoma City.

Passengers deplaned after about an hour of waiting.

The all clear was given just before midnight.