4 survivors of tour helicopter crash in Grand Canyon rescued

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

A Northern California school district is investigating the display of a controversial science fair project that some students, parents and staff say is racially insensitive.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posed for a selfie with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and talked up ties between their two countries on the last day of his 3-day swing through California.

Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.

A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.

An entrepreneurial couple has teed off a new way of getting to downtown Cincinnati entertainment spots: golf cart rides.

Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.

One year after the worst structural failures at a major U.S. dam in a generation, federal regulators who oversee California's half-century-old, towering Oroville Dam say they're looking hard at how they overlooked its built-in weaknesses for decades.

"Fifty Shades Freed" has topped the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters.

Westerville police have confirmed that two of its officers were fatally shot Saturday in this Columbus suburb; suspect is in custody.

Some overnight snow in the Chicago area caused flight delays and cancelations at the city's two main airports.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) - Four survivors of a tour helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon were being treated at a Nevada hospital Sunday while crews were recovering the bodies of three others, authorities said.

Six passengers and a pilot were on board the Papillion Grand Canyon Helicopters chopper when it crashed under unknown circumstances around 5:20 p.m. Saturday on the Hualapai Nation near Quartermaster Canyon, which is near the Grand Canyon's West Rim and about 60 miles west of Peach Springs.

Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley said the survivors were airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital as of 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said all four were level 1 trauma patients. The identities and nationalities of the dead and injured weren't immediately released.

"We are in the recovery and investigation mode now," Bradley told The Associated Press.

Bradley said National Transportation Safety Board officials were expected at the crash scene by Sunday afternoon to begin investigating the cause.

The Federal Aviation Administration also will be investigating the crash of the Eurocopter EC130, spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

Bradley said rescue crews were hampered by high winds and darkness Saturday night along with rugged terrain.

"First responders had to be flown in and walk to the crash site," he said. "Quartermaster Canyon is an extremely remote area. We had to call in specially trained crews - people with night-vision goggles."

National Weather Service meteorologists in Flagstaff and Phoenix said wind conditions were an estimated 10 mph with gusts of 20 mph around the time of the crash.

Calls and emails to Nevada-based Papillion for comment on the crash were not immediately returned Sunday.

The company's website says it flies roughly 600,000 passengers a year around the Grand Canyon and on other tours. It also notes that it "abides by flight safety rules and regulations that substantially exceed the regulations required by the Federal Aviation Administration."

In August 2001, a Grand Canyon tour helicopter operated by Papillon crashed and burned near Meaview, Arizona. The pilot and five passengers died.

An NTSB report issued in 2004 blamed the pilot's decision to descend too fast and too close to the scenic Grand Wash Cliffs.

