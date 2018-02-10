Indiana county records 4 deaths in 48 hours from moving snow

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

An entrepreneurial couple has teed off a new way of getting to downtown Cincinnati entertainment spots: golf cart rides.

Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.

A Northern California school district is investigating the display of a controversial science fair project that some students, parents and staff say is racially insensitive.

A world champion swimmer's allegations that a U.S. Olympic coach sexually abused her as a minor marks the latest scandal for the U.S. governing body for swimming.

A county near Chicago has recorded four deaths related to moving snow in the 48 hours following a major winter storm.

Billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. was remembered Saturday inside a University of Utah basketball arena bearing his name as a generous and kind man devoted to his faith, family and community.

Westerville police have confirmed that two of its officers were fatally shot Saturday in this Columbus suburb; suspect is in custody.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posed for a selfie with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and talked up ties between their two countries on the last day of his 3-day swing through California.

Billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. is being remembered during a funeral in Salt Lake City as a humble and kind man who was devoted to family, community and church.

Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A county near Chicago has recorded four deaths related to moving snow in the 48 hours following a major winter storm.

Lake County, Indiana, Coroner Merrilee Frey, says Saturday that the deaths were related to shoveling or snowblowing. She issued an urgent message asking residents to be careful while moving snow.

The Chicago Tribune says the four deaths included a 51-year-old woman who died in her home Thursday evening after coming in from shoveling snow and a 72-year-old man who died Friday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest while using a snowblower. A 67-year-old man died Friday afternoon after shoveling snow. Details of the fourth death in the county were not immediately available.

The Tribune reported Friday that in Naperville, Illinois, just west of Chicago, a man in his 60s died after suffering a heart attack while shoveling snow.

Lake County, Indiana, is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Chicago.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.