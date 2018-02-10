Owner Reunites With Dog Stranded On Ice - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Owner Reunites With Dog Stranded On Ice

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa woman said she's thankful for a group of firefighters after they rescued her dog who was stranded on a frozen creek.

2/7/2018 Related Story: RESCUED: Dog Stuck On Frozen Tulsa Creek

Wednesday morning, a passing firefighter saw the dog and called for help. 

Crews dressed in protective suits and put an inflatable raft down on the ice to get to the dog.

EMSA and Tulsa Animal Control stood by during the rescue, and Animal Control took the dog, Duchess, to a shelter.

On Saturday, Duchess' owner, Tari McIntire, brought dinner for the crews who helped make the rescue possible.

"It's nice to give back to the community and show everyone that we're so thankful that they went beyond the call of duty to rescue our dog," said Dog Owner Tari McIntire. 

Duchess is now back at home safe and healthy.

