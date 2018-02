The Caddo County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men who they say robbed at gunpoint an Eakly convenience store Friday night.

The store's surveillance footage captured images of one man. Police believe this man to be the getaway driver. The getaway car is described as a dark, older model sedan, possible a Cadillac or a Buick.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this man is asked to contact the Caddo County Sheriff's Office at 405-247-5700.