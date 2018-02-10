Iowa State Upsets No. 17 Oklahoma 88-80

Iowa State freshman Lindell Wigginton upstaged Trae Young by scoring 26 points and the Cyclones upset No. 17 Oklahoma 88-80 on Saturday, handing the Sooners their sixth consecutive road loss.

Fellow rookie Cam Lard had 19 points with 17 rebounds for the Cyclones (13-11, 4-8 Big 12), who beat a ranked team at home for the third time in a span of three weeks.

Iowa State built and then blew a 17-point lead, but Donovan Jackson's 3 with 1:55 left put it ahead 80-77. Wigginton then beat the shot clock with a long 3, and Jackson hit a pair of free throws to clinch the win.

The Cyclones ran the Sooners (16-8, 6-6) out of the building in the first half, holding Young to just one 3 in the opening 19 minutes while building a lead that stretched to 40-23.

Young finished with 22 points and 11 assists, but he was just 1 of 8 on 3s with six turnovers.

The Sooners fought back behind their defense. They held Iowa State without a field goal for eight minutes and eventually tied the game at 71-all on Young's layup with 4:55 left.

Christian James also had 22 points for Oklahoma.

The Sooners are going to have a tough time convincing the NCAA Tournament committee that they deserve a high seed unless they can start winning some games away from Norman. This one was there for them late, but Young couldn't find the magic he has so often shown this season.

The Cyclones were able to beat Young and the Sooners even without their own starting point guard, Nick Weiler-Babb, who was out yet again because of knee tendinitis. This was an admirable performance for a team with just eight players suited up to play.

After losing to West Virginia at home and to the Cyclones on the road, Oklahoma might find itself out of Monday's poll.

The Sooners travel to Texas Tech on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tip.