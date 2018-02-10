Utah billionaire Jon Huntsman remembered as kind, devoted

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

An entrepreneurial couple has teed off a new way of getting to downtown Cincinnati entertainment spots: golf cart rides.

Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.

A Northern California school district is investigating the display of a controversial science fair project that some students, parents and staff say is racially insensitive.

A world champion swimmer's allegations that a U.S. Olympic coach sexually abused her as a minor marks the latest scandal for the U.S. governing body for swimming.

A county near Chicago has recorded four deaths related to moving snow in the 48 hours following a major winter storm.

Billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. was remembered Saturday inside a University of Utah basketball arena bearing his name as a generous and kind man devoted to his faith, family and community.

Westerville police have confirmed that two of its officers were fatally shot Saturday in this Columbus suburb; suspect is in custody.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posed for a selfie with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and talked up ties between their two countries on the last day of his 3-day swing through California.

Billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. is being remembered during a funeral in Salt Lake City as a humble and kind man who was devoted to family, community and church.

Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - This Oct. 1, 2015 file photo shows Jon Huntsman, Sr., during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Jon M. and Karen Huntsman Basketball Facility at the University of Utah, in Salt Lake City. Several thousand people are ...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - This Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, shows Jon Huntsman, Sr. speaking to reporters during a press conference, in Salt Lake City. Several thousand people are expected to attend the funeral Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in Salt ...

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. was remembered Saturday inside a basketball arena bearing his name as a generous and kind man devoted to his faith, family and community.

The elder Huntsman was the founder and longtime executive chairman of Huntsman Corp., an $11 billion company that refines raw materials that go into thousands of products. He and his family have given away more than $1.4 billion, including donations to a Salt Lake City cancer institute named for him.

Huntsman died Feb. 2 at age 80.

Peter Huntsman, current president and CEO of Huntsman Corp., said his father always placed family, faith and charity ahead of business.

"His business success was nothing more than a means to an end," the son said, wiping away tears.

Seven of Huntsman's children spoke during the service inside the University of Utah arena renamed in his honor 30 years ago. Nearly half of the lower bowl seats of the arena were filled.

"To the end, he remained upbeat and positive - his two favorite character traits," said son Jon Huntsman Jr., the U.S. ambassador to Russia and formerly a Utah governor, presidential candidate and ambassador to China and Singapore. "He lived a full, bold American life."

A committed member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Huntsman served in several high-level leadership positions with the faith and had close friendships with the past five church presidents.

M. Russell Ballard, a member of a top-governing council called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said Huntsman's scriptures were battered and falling apart but that he declined an offer of a replacement because he had marked up the ones he had.

Huntsman Sr. was born in 1937 in Blackfoot, Idaho, and later moved to California, where he met his wife Karen while in junior high school.

The couple later moved to Salt Lake City in the 1970s where they raised nine children, many of whom became involved in the family business. Huntsman is survived by his wife and eight children. One daughter, Kathleen Ann Huntsman, died in 2010 at age 44 after struggling for years with an eating disorder.

In 1970, Huntsman founded the Huntsman Container Corp., which focused on food packaging and pioneered the clamshell container used for McDonald's Corp.'s Big Mac hamburger. He formed Huntsman Chemical Corp. in 1982 and more than a decade later, consolidated his companies as Huntsman Corp., producing materials used in a wide range of products, from textiles and paints to plastics and aviation components.

After amassing his fortune, Huntsman gave more than $100 million in the mid-1990s to establish a research center at the University of Utah dedicated to finding a cure for cancer through human genetics.

Huntsman, who lost both his parents to cancer and fought his own battle with the disease, eventually gave more than $400 million to the Huntsman Cancer Institute and its foundation.

