OKCPD Investigate Robbery, Suspicious Package In Southwest OKC

The OKCPD bomb squad is seeking a man accused of robbing a supermarket in southwest Oklahoma City and leaving behind a suspicious package.

Police arrived at the scene near SW 59th and Blackwelder Saturday afternoon. Officials report the male suspect demanded money and escaped with an unknown amount after he left a suspicious device made of duct tape and some sort of electrical material in the store.

Once everyone in the store was evacuated, the bomb squad was able to determine the device was not an explosive.

The suspect is still at large.

