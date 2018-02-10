OKC Animal Shelter Offering Half Price Adoptions For Valentine's Day

Giving 34 animals new homes allows for more dogs and cats to be rescued.

The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is offering half price adoptions for dogs during Valentine's weekend, Feb. 10-11.

The shelter hopes Oklahoma City residents show shelter dogs and puppies love for Valentine’s Day with a Furrever Love adoption special.

The adoption special runs from 12-5:30 p.m. February 10-11. All adoptable dogs and puppies will be $30 during the event.

The shelter says they will also have Valentine’s Day-themed decorations and events, including heart-shaped pet IDs, kissing booth and photo opportunities during that time.

All adoptable animals at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter are vaccinated, sterilized, microchipped and treated for worms.

For more information, visit www.okc.gov/animalwelfare or call 297-3100.