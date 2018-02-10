OKC Animal Shelter Offering Half Price Adoptions For Valentine's - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Animal Shelter Offering Half Price Adoptions For Valentine's Day

Posted: Updated:
Giving 34 animals new homes allows for more dogs and cats to be rescued. Giving 34 animals new homes allows for more dogs and cats to be rescued.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is offering half price adoptions for dogs during Valentine's weekend, Feb. 10-11.

The shelter hopes Oklahoma City residents show shelter dogs and puppies love for Valentine’s Day with a Furrever Love adoption special.

The adoption special runs from 12-5:30 p.m. February 10-11. All adoptable dogs and puppies will be $30 during the event.

The shelter says they will also have Valentine’s Day-themed decorations and events, including heart-shaped pet IDs, kissing booth and photo opportunities during that time. 

All adoptable animals at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter are vaccinated, sterilized, microchipped and treated for worms.

For more information, visit www.okc.gov/animalwelfare or call 297-3100.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.