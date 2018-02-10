Freezing Drizzle Saturday, Weather Advisory For Central, Southern, Northeast Oklahoma

Extremely light freezing mist/drizzle falling across parts of central Oklahoma, including OKC, early Saturday morning. No reports of anything heavy. However, a few slick spots will be possible through the morning. If any ice develops today, there won't be any melting.

A light ice glaze was captured on News 9's Integris Baptist Skycam around 6:30 a.m.

6:35am- The lightest ice glaze on our Integris Baptist skycam (Northwest Expressway & Lake Hefner Parkway). Haven't heard of any road problems as the precipitation has been EXTREMELY light. Still take it slow if you're out this morning! #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/czfz9a5lJe — Matt Mahler (@themahler) February 10, 2018

A travel advisory is in effect for central Oklahoma until noon, Saturday. The wind will stay at least 15-20mph until noon for the metro.

Highs Saturday won't likely get out of the 20's, and wind chills early in the day will be brutally low.

A few flurries are possible for northwest Oklahoma. Cold rain changing into a light mix in southeastern Oklahoma.

Another burst of winter weather arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially in the north-central part of the state.

Patchy freezing drizzle possible through the morning hours in central and northeast Oklahoma. Can't rule out a few flurries in far northwest Oklahoma. Cold rain changing to a light mix in southeastern Oklahoma. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/jALXDfCazu — Matt Mahler (@themahler) February 10, 2018

Join Meteorologist Matt Mahler on News 9 This Morning from 5 a.m.- 8 a.m.

Download the News 9 app and opt-in for push alerts to receive the latest on weather and breaking news.