Freezing Drizzle Saturday, Weather Advisory For Central, Souther - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Freezing Drizzle Saturday, Weather Advisory For Central, Southern, Northeast Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Extremely light freezing mist/drizzle falling across parts of central Oklahoma, including OKC, early Saturday morning. No reports of anything heavy. However, a few slick spots will be possible through the morning. If any ice develops today, there won't be any melting. 

A light ice glaze was captured on News 9's Integris Baptist Skycam around 6:30 a.m. 

A travel advisory is in effect for central Oklahoma until noon, Saturday. The wind will stay at least 15-20mph until noon for the metro. 

Highs Saturday won't likely get out of the 20's, and wind chills early in the day will be brutally low.

A few flurries are possible for northwest Oklahoma. Cold rain changing into a light mix in southeastern Oklahoma. 

Another burst of winter weather arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially in the north-central part of the state. 

Join Meteorologist Matt Mahler on News 9 This Morning from 5 a.m.- 8 a.m.

Download the News 9 app and opt-in for push alerts to receive the latest on weather and breaking news.

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Jed!

Knowledge Center

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

SKYNEWS 9 HD

When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Featured on News9.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD

    When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.