Crews Respond To 3-Alarm Commercial Fire In NW OKC

Crews responded to a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City, Saturday morning.

OKCFD arrived at the scene of a strip business center near MacArthur and Britton around 5 a.m. Crews were able to successfully get a handle on the fire.

TAC 4: wrapping up a 3-alarm fire 9100 block N MacArthur. Strip business center. Fire coming through the roof upon arrival. Crews made a very good stop on this fire. No injuries. Under investigation. BF pic.twitter.com/5VBzFGSnts — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 10, 2018

The precise cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries or damage estimates were reported.