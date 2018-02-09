Canadian County Arrests Man For Underage Photos - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Canadian County Arrests Man For Underage Photos

Posted: Updated:
EL RENO, Oklahoma -

A Chickasha man is in the Canadian County Jail after investigators say he tried to entice someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West says an undercover deputy got 21-year-old Jacob Fourkiller’s attention through a cellphone app several weeks ago.

“He started asking for pictures,” Sheriff West said. "He thought it was a 14-year-old girl. He wanted pictures of her in her bra, panties, and then it developed into nude pictures, and eventually, he wanted to have sex."

West says Blanchard Police tipped his department off about Fourkiller. Fourkiller allegedly had been exchanging illicit photos with young teenage girls from Blanchard.

“Why are these young girls so willing to send these photographs to strangers, "West asked late Friday afternoon, "especially adult strangers?”

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.