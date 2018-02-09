Canadian County Arrests Man For Underage Photos

A Chickasha man is in the Canadian County Jail after investigators say he tried to entice someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West says an undercover deputy got 21-year-old Jacob Fourkiller’s attention through a cellphone app several weeks ago.

“He started asking for pictures,” Sheriff West said. "He thought it was a 14-year-old girl. He wanted pictures of her in her bra, panties, and then it developed into nude pictures, and eventually, he wanted to have sex."

West says Blanchard Police tipped his department off about Fourkiller. Fourkiller allegedly had been exchanging illicit photos with young teenage girls from Blanchard.

“Why are these young girls so willing to send these photographs to strangers, "West asked late Friday afternoon, "especially adult strangers?”