Ice Possible; Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Much Of Oklahoma

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oklahoma for early Saturday due to a possibility for ice.

The advisory runs from midnight Friday to noon Saturday, and it includes the Oklahoma City metro are and points south and to the east, including the Tulsa metro area. A cold front is pushing Arctic air into Oklahoma, and a chance for freezing rain starts during the overnight hours.

Highs Saturday won't likely get out of the 20s, and wind chills early in the day will be brutally low.

Another burst of meteorological energy sweeps into the Sooner State overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, bringing with it a chance for light snow or flakes, especially in the north-central part of the state.

Temperatures across Oklahoma won't get out of the 30s on Sunday.

It's going to be a cold, cold weekend across the state. Join meteorologist Justin Rudicel at 6 and 10 p.m. Friday, and then wake up with us Saturday morning as meteorologist Matt Mahler has you covered with the latest on road conditions.