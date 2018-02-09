Suspects In Custody After Short Pursuit In NW OKC

Two suspects are in custody after crashing apartment building following a short pursuit in northwest Oklahoma City, Friday afternoon.

According to reports, the chase started after police spotted a stolen black Chevy Tahoe near Rockwell and NW Expressway.

The suspects led officers a few miles north before losing control of the SUV and crashing through a brick sign to The Trails at Rockwell apartment complex, and careening into a pillar and patio area of a downstairs apartment unit. The SUV was reportedly only driving on three wheels during the chase.

Both suspects, only identified as females at this time, were taken into custody at the scene.

Reports indicate the suspects struck two other vehicles during the pursuit; one near NW 112th Street and N. Rockwell Avenue and the other at NW 122nd Street and N. Rockwell Avenue. So far there has been no word of injuries.

News 9's Caleigh Bourgeois will have more on this story tonight at 5 p.m.