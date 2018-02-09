Woman ordered to payfor fraud against JE Dunn Construction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - An Oklahoma business owner was sentenced to probation but ordered to pay $348,450 restitution for her role in a conspiracy to defraud JE Dunn Construction.

The Kansas City Star reports 53-year-old Debi Jordan was sentenced Friday for mail fraud. She will serve 30 days in custody as a condition of the probation.

Prosecutors said Jordan owned two job recruitment businesses and was paid by JE Dunn to find employees

Jordan and a JE Dunn employee, John Kirwin, took money from the company for employees who were not hired or were paid inflated amounts for their services.

Kirwin has pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

