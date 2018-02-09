News 9 Flashback: Hall & Oates Race To Oklahoma City (1985)

The director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has resigned, News 9 has learned. Stan Florence announced his resignation Friday afternoon. He has been with the OSBI since 2003. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for more information as it is confirmed.More >>
The director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has resigned, News 9 has learned. Stan Florence announced his resignation Friday afternoon. He has been with the OSBI since 2003. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for more information as it is confirmed.More >>
This was the first week of the regular legislative session, and state lawmakers wasted no time getting to work.More >>
This was the first week of the regular legislative session, and state lawmakers wasted no time getting to work.More >>