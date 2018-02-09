News 9 Flashback: Hall & Oates Race To Oklahoma City (1985)

Periodically, a story from yesteryear comes up in conversation, and we think: wouldn't it be cool to see that video one more time?

We thought you might enjoy it, too.

We'll call it News 9 Flashback, and in Friday's edition, we're going back to 1985 and a nationally publicized MTV contest between Philadelphia bandmates Daryl Hall and John Oates, better known as Hall & Oates. You know them from massive hits such as "Sara Smile," "Rich Girl," Kiss On My List" and "Maneater," but this clip comes from right about the time they released the album, "Big Bam Boom," which produced the hits, "Out of Touch," "Method of Modern Love," "Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid," and "Possession Obsession."

The MTV promotion had Hall and Oates racing to Oklahoma City, where they were scheduled to play a concert at the Lloyd Noble Center in nearby Norman. Each musician had some contestants with them, and their reward would be winning prizes should their half of Hall & Oates won.

Check out these videos of the MTV promotion from YouTube:





Well, John Oates was the victor, as Gene Triplett wrote in The Oklahoman some 33 years ago.

Check out the News 9 story from February 1985 in the video player above or click here, and let us know on Facebook what you'd like to see from days gone by.