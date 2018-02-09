Georgia sheriff: Officer and suspect dead, deputies wounded

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

A Democratic group backed by former President Barack Obama plans to invest millions of dollars in state-level elections in a dozen states this year, with its heaviest focus on Ohio.

Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.

The Utah House of Representatives says it's investigating whether a lawmaker who abruptly resigned this week used hotel rooms purchased with taxpayer money for trysts with a prostitute.

A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that is forecast to drop about a foot of snow in some areas has closed schools and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Michigan State University will fire the former dean of its osteopathic medicine college and has suspended the radiology chairman in the wake of former sports doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing for molesting young female athletes.

An Indiana-born federal judge, whose Mexican heritage Donald Trump used to paint him as biased against him in a 2016 court case because of his immigration stance, will hear arguments in a lawsuit that could block construction of a border wall with Mexico.

Oklahoma's attorney general says he was not asked by a convicted soldier or his family to support the soldier's request for a presidential pardon.

US flu season, still worsening, is now as bad as the height of the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

A former Virginia Tech student has pleaded no contest in the 2016 killing of a 13-year-old girl.

Again? Yup. While you were sleeping, Congress was shutting down the government in a familiar display of dysfunction.

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (AP) - A police officer was killed and two deputies were seriously wounded in a shooting that also left a suspect dead south of Atlanta, authorities said Friday.

Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer said it happened as the officers were serving an arrest warrant around 11 a.m. at a home in Locust Grove, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

"It all happened inside the residence," the sheriff said at an afternoon news conference.

He said gunfire erupted as the deputies were trying to take a male suspect into custody on a warrant from the municipal court in Locust Grove. McBrayer wouldn't say who fired first or give other details about how it happened.

"They talked with the individual and after about 10 minutes of talking with him realized they were going to be making an arrest, and they were going to have issues placing him in custody," McBrayer said. At that point they called Locust Grove for backup from an officer.

He said they had no reason to believe when they arrived that the suspect would be violent.

"Trying to make an arrest, there was an altercation," he said.

The two Henry County deputies were veterans, McBrayer said. One had served with the force for 20 years. He said the Locust Grove officer who was killed had been on the force for about five years. Their names were not immediately released.

McBrayer said one deputy was in serious condition and undergoing surgery, and had been hit below the bullet-proof vest. The other was in fair condition, and was hit in the vest.

WSB-TV reported two of the law officers were flown away by helicopter while the third was carried by ambulance.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shootings. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said the suspect's relatives were being notified before his name is released.

Police blocked off multiple entrances of a subdivision not far from an outlet mall. They turned away people who don't live in the neighborhood.

Yellow police tape cordoned off a section of one home's front yard. Nearby Locust Grove Elementary School was put on lockdown.

Juankeena Rodgers, 36, lives in the subdivision but police weren't allowing her to go back home.

"It's quiet. I've never had any issues and I pray I don't have any, said Rodgers, who has lived there nearly two years.

"It's scary because you never know who is in your neighborhood."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.