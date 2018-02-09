Farthest photos ever taken, from nearly 4 billion miles away

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

The long-mothballed, unfinished Fontainebleau casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip will open under a new name in 2020.

Add bourbon to the list of things Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer can't agree on.

Bar brawl? McConnell, Schumer at odds over the best bourbon

The Trump administration wants NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025 and private businesses running the place.

Trump wants NASA out of space station by 2025, businesses in

The NASA spacecraft that gave us close-ups of Pluto has set a new record for the farthest photos ever taken.

Farthest photos ever taken, from nearly 4 billion miles away

New satellite research shows global warming is making seas rise at an ever increasing rate.

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.

Seattle's booming tech industry has brought a massive influx of new residents with big wallets to the city, but a housing shortage has meant skyrocketing rents and home prices that have strained the finances of middle- and working-class families.

Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife has been taken to New York City hospital after opening an envelope that contained white powder.

Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

4 survivors of deadly tour helicopter crash in Grand Canyon airlifted to Nevada hospital; chopper was carrying 6 British tourists, pilot.

(NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute via AP). This December 2017 false-color image made available by NASA in February 2018 shows KBO (Kuiper Belt object) 2012 HZ84. This image is, for now, one of the fa...

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The NASA spacecraft that gave us close-ups of Pluto has set a record for the farthest photos ever taken.

In December - while 3.79 billion miles (6.12 billion kilometers) from Earth - the New Horizons spacecraft snapped a picture of a star cluster. The photo surpassed the "Pale Blue Dot" images of Earth taken in 1990 by NASA's Voyager 1.

The images for "Pale Blue Dot" - part of a composite - were taken 3.75 billion miles (6.06 billion kilometers) away.

New Horizons took more photos as it sped deeper into the cosmos in December. These pictures show two objects in the Kuiper Belt, the so-called twilight zone on the fringes of our solar system.

NASA released the images this week.

New Horizons flew past Pluto in 2015. It's headed toward an even closer encounter with another icy world, 1 billion miles (1.6 billion kilometers) beyond Pluto, on Jan. 1, 2019. The targeted object is known as 2014 MU69; the spacecraft will pass within 2,175 miles (3,500 kilometers).

"New Horizons just couldn't be better ... we're bearing down on our flyby target," said lead scientist Alan Stern of the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado.

New Horizons is currently in electronic hibernation. Flight controllers at a Johns Hopkins University lab in Laurel, Maryland, will awaken the spacecraft in June and start getting it ready for the flyby.

The spacecraft was launched in 2006.

