Fire Sparks Explosion At Keys Auto Body Garage

Crews are working to get a handle on a grass fire that flared up along Interstate 240 on the southside of the metro, Friday afternoon.More >>
Crews are working to get a handle on a grass fire that flared up along Interstate 240 on the southside of the metro, Friday afternoon.More >>
A body work garage caught fire in Keys Friday morning, according to Keys Fire Chief Yogi Cole. The fire caused an explosion and grass fire.More >>
A body work garage caught fire in Keys Friday morning, according to Keys Fire Chief Yogi Cole. The fire caused an explosion and grass fire.More >>