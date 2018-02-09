Fire Sparks Explosion At Keys Auto Body Garage - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Fire Sparks Explosion At Keys Auto Body Garage

Posted: Updated:
Generic graphic Generic graphic
KEYS, Oklahoma -

An auto body repair garage caught fire in Keys around 8:15 a.m. Friday, according to Keys Fire Chief Yogi Cole. The business is located just west of Highway 82 on 830 Road.

There was a secondary explosion caused by the fire, Cole said.

Cole said they don't know what caused the explosion. No one was at the garage, and no firefighters were injured.

The explosion sparked a grass fire, he said.

It's the second explosion in the Cherokee County town in a short time. A house located near the Green Leaf Nursery exploded last Friday.

Related Story 2/2/2018: One Killed, One Flown To Hospital After Cherokee County Fire

Helen Yost was killed and a man badly injured in that explosion.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.